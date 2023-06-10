Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown starred off the bench in Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Brown scored 21 points — on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the three-point arc — and grabbed four rebounds in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 108-95. And he hit a dagger three-pointer to put the Nuggets up by 17 points with just under a minute and a half remaining in the game.

After Denver's Game 4 victory, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic provided a hilarious reaction to Bruce Brown's dagger three against the Heat, per a tweet from HoopsHype's official Twitter account:

“When he did a step back three, I almost… I wanted to punch him but when he made it, I was so happy. Same as Aaron [Gordon] he's learning and he is accepting [his role] and that's the best thing about him.”

Nikola Jokic on Bruce Brown: "When he did a step back three, I almost… I wanted to punch him but when he made it, I was so happy. Same as Aaron [Gordon] he's learning and he is accepting [his role] and that's the best thing about him." pic.twitter.com/qpLa9HTu8A — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Denver Nuggets franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.6 turnovers, and 2.5 personal fouls per game across 69 appearances this season (all starts).

The Serbian native shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Jokic's 63.2% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

While Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are just one win away from a title, they shouldn't celebrate yet. After all, the first team to four wins the series, not the first to three.