By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Denver Nuggets may have been playing uneven basketball as of late despite their solid 15-10 record in the tough Western Conference, but Nikola Jokic has remained the unstoppable force he’s been over the past few years. In fact, Jokic has even reached new heights to begin the 2022-23 season that could put him well on his way towards bolstering a convincing case for yet another MVP award.

After a dominant 33-point, 10-rebound, and 9-assist performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on 14-25 shooting from the field, Nikola Jokic is now averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 22 games played on a sterling 62.5 percent field-goal percentage. If Jokic manages to sustain these numbers, he will be the only player in NBA history to do so, per StatMuse.

The Joker’s scoring may be down this season, but the other facets of his well-rounded game remain top-notch, including his efficiency numbers, which is currently at career-best levels. The Serbian superstar cut down on his three-point attempts per game, which certainly contributed to his boosted efficiency. Moreover, Jokic is also averaging his career-best in dimes per game, continuing to be the all-around threat he is, particularly on offense.

Still, voters’ fatigue could very well work against Nikola Jokic. Only three players in NBA history have accomplished the feat, namely Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird. Even Michael Jordan and LeBron James failed to win the greatest individual accolade in the NBA three times in a row.

In addition, there are also plenty of other worthy candidates, namely Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry, all of whom have played exceptionally well this season.

Nonetheless, if Nikola Jokic continues his dominance and the Nuggets start climbing the standings, then perhaps he could pull off the unthinkable. However, Jokic will have to do something even more absurd to sway the voters, given the odds that are stacked up against him.