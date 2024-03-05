Last season, the sports media world descended on the state of Colorado as the Denver Nuggets made their first-ever NBA Finals. In the same season, they also won their first-ever NBA Championship after defeating the Miami Heat. While most media members enjoyed their time in Denver for The Finals, some did not. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently made it known that he isn't a fan of the city and does not want to come back to Denver if the Nuggets make The Finals again.
“I’m not coming around to (going to Denver),” Smith protested on ESPN. “I’m holding out for the Clippers, I’m holding out hope for Dallas.”
Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the end of Smith airing out his disdain for the state of Colorado. Instead, he doubled down on his weird grudge.
“I’m not apologizing for that,” Smith said via Denver's 104.3 The Fan “Now let me say this, it’s a fabulous sports town, the fans and atmosphere are great. The Nuggets are great… but when you talk about the Clippers, that’s Southern California… when I was in Denver last summer, the altitude was an adjustment stuffy nose and headaches every day for me. I’m just not that big of a fan of being in Denver, but I know it’s a great sports town and it’s a great team, but it’s not someplace I want to be over Southern California sunshine or Dallas, Texas.”
Well, Stephen A., you should probably pack some Tylenol and allergy medication now. With the Nuggets being one of the hottest teams in basketball right now, they are poised to make a serious run in the playoffs to defend their title.