The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a rocky start in their Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles fumbled the opening kickoff on Saturday, setting up Washington with excellent starting field position.

Thanks in part to Jake Elliott’s struggles, Philadelphia trailed 10-7 at halftime. But the Eagles took the lead on a 17-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 15-yard Dallas Goedert touchdown.

The grab was Goedert’s 10th TD of the season. In addition to setting a new career high, Goedert made franchise history, tying Pete Retzlaff for the most receiving touchdowns in a season by an Eagles tight end, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Dallas Goedert scores go-ahead touchdown in Eagles’ win

Philadelphia faced 3rd & Goal from the Commanders’ 15-yard line. Jalen Hurts avoided the rush by stepping up in the pocket and found Goedert in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Article Continues Below

Dallas Goedert with his 10th receiving TD of the year 🔥 (via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2qI2bvsyJY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 21, 2025

The veteran tight end had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ division-clinching win over Washington. He’s now up to 57 receptions for 583 yards and 10 scores in 14 games this season.

Goedert needs just three more receptions to set a new career-high mark. And his 10 TDs doubles his previous single-season high of five from the 2019 campaign.

After taking the lead on Goedert’s score, the Eagles never looked back. Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby both hit pay dirt in the fourth quarter, building a 29-10 lead. Chris Rodriguez added a late rushing touchdown, making it a 29-18 game. But that’s as close as the Commanders would come.

The Eagles clinched their second straight NFC East crown and will make the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine years. The victory officially eliminated the Dallas Cowboys from postseason contention.