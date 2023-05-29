A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

In just his fourth season in the NBA, Michael Porter Jr. has already reached the pinnacle of the sport by playing in the NBA Finals. He has yet to play his first game, though, as the Denver Nuggets await the winners of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. However, MPJ himself revealed that some of his peers from in and around the NBA have been jealous of the heights Porter has reached this season.

According to the Nuggets stud, none other than Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has reached out to him to congratulate him for Denver’s historic postseason run. However, Young could not help but admit his jealousy in the same — at least according to MPJ:

“Me and Trae Young have talked a lot. He’s jealous since I’m in the Finals and he’s only made the Eastern Conference Finals,” Porter said. “We were talking about that in LA, he came to our last game in LA.”

As Porter said, Trae Young was in attendance for the Nuggets’ series-clinching win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Young and Porter exchanged pleasantries after Denver completed a clean sweep of the Lakers right on their home floor, and it was at that point that Young revealed his envy.

Porter also said that former three-time All-Star Brandon Roy, who also happens to be MPJ’s high school basketball coach, has also been someone who’s been in his ear throughout this playoff run:

“Brandon Roy, my coach from high school, he called me the other day and he was just pretty much criticizing everything that I was doing,” MPJ said. “I think he’s jealous too because he never made it to the Finals. … He gives me great advice. He’s a good mentor to me.”

Just imagine how Trae Young and Brandon Roy would feel if Michael Porter Jr.and the Nuggets end up bagging the title this year.