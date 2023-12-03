The NBA has levied a $2,000 fine against Nikola Jokic for flopping during a December 2nd game against the Sacramento Kings

In a move reflecting the NBA's commitment to curb flopping, Denver Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic found himself in the league's crosshairs, receiving a $2,000 fine for a flopping incident during the Denver Nuggets December 2 game against the Sacramento Kings. This latest development, announced via X by the NBA, is part of the league's ongoing efforts to address theatrical and exaggerated movements that players employ to draw fouls or deceive officials.

The play in question unfolded as Jokic engaged in on-court action against the Kings, leading to a postgame review by the league office. The verdict: a $2,000 fine for the Serbian center, showcasing the league's zero-tolerance approach to flopping.

The NBA's rationale for instituting fines for flopping revolves around maintaining the integrity of the game and preventing players from exploiting embellished actions to gain an unfair advantage. Flopping, characterized by secondary, theatrical, exaggerated movements (S.T.E.M.), has been a long-standing concern in the league, prompting the implementation of measures to deter such behavior.

The origins of the league's crackdown on flopping, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, trace back to a pivotal moment during the NBA's opening night last season. A game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics saw James Harden engage in a familiar dance with defender Marcus Smart. Harden's subtle step back prompted Smart to theatrically flail backward, attempting to draw a foul. This incident served as a catalyst for rule changes aimed at penalizing egregious flopping.

Monty McCutchen, the senior vice president of referee development and training, outlined the key aspects of defining a flop, encapsulated in the acronym S.T.E.M. The league is targeting reactions to contact that involve secondary, theatrical, and exaggerated movements. Flops are categorized by considerable distance traveled, excessive flailing of limbs, and the potential to injure another player as a result of the exaggerated action.

The fine imposed on Jokic follows a series of measures implemented by the league, emphasizing the commitment to maintain fair play and discourage deceptive tactics. In cases where flopping calls are missed during a game but discovered afterward, the offending player faces a $2,000 fine. Importantly, the non-unsportsmanlike technical foul resulting from a flopping call does not contribute to a player's potential ejection.

The NBA's crackdown on flopping is not merely punitive; it aims to foster a more authentic and competitive environment. The recent fine on Nikola Jokic serves as a reminder that the league is actively monitoring player conduct and taking steps to preserve the essence of the game. As the NBA season progresses, players and teams alike will need to adapt to these evolving rules and contribute to a style of play that prioritizes skill and sportsmanship over theatrics and deception.