The Denver Nuggets may be without Russell Westbrook for an additional amount of time due to a hamstring strain.

Westbrook was absent from the Nuggets' starting lineup in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. He strained his hamstring during the matchup against the Philadelphia 7ers on Jan. 31, having missed the last two games including Monday night.

And it looks like he'll be out for more time. Nuggets head coach Karl Malone stated there is no timeline or timeframe for Westbrook to return to the lineup, per Harrison Wind.

Before the injury, Westbrook was averaging 13 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game after 48 appearances. He was shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

What's next for Russell Westbrook, Nuggets

With Russell Westbrook on the sidelines for now, the Denver Nuggets will have to dig deep in the backcourt.

Jamal Murray would have more touches as the second option behind Nikola Jokic. Not only him, but Christian Braun would be privy for more opportunities to have the ball.

The Nuggets have continued to be a potent offense in the NBA. They possess the third-best scoring offense in the league with 120.5 points per game while being fourth with an offensive rating of 119. They are still a work in progress on defense, ranking 25th in scoring defense (116.5) and 21st in defensive rating (115).

Denver currently has a 30-19 record, good for fourth in the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for third and three game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for second.

Following Monday's contest, the Nuggets will prepare for another duel against the Pelicans on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.