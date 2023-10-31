Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is picking up right where he left off after winning a championship and Finals MVP last year in an incredible run. With the first week of the season in the books, Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Nikola Jokic and Tyrese Maxey have been named NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, the NBA has announced 🔥 Jokic:

26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG, 3-0 Maxey:

30.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.3 APG, 2-1 pic.twitter.com/nTZr6sW8zW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Nikola Jokic and Tyrese Maxey kick off the NBA season

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, putting up dominant numbers next to Joel Embiid and without James Harden in the lineup.

Jokic winning the award for the Nuggets is nothing new. Jokic has won the award 13 times in his career, in addition to the host of other awards he's pulled down as the star big man for Denver.

The Nuggets are a perfect 3-0 after the first week of the season, most notably defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night for Denver's ring ceremony. Jokic has averaged 26.3 points, 13 rebounds, and 7.7 assists during the dominant three-game stretch. Jokic is once again an MVP favorite for a Nuggets team that is looking to go back-to-back as they integrate a few younger players into the lineup.

The Player of the Week award is a first for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who has been highly impressive to start the 2023-24 NBA season. While the Sixers are still deciding exactly what to do with James Harden, it's becoming clear that Maxey is a legitimate star in his own right who is earning more opportunities in Philadelphia.

We'll see if Nikola Jokic or Tyrese Maxey can repeat as Players of the Week as we head deeper into the 2023-24 NBA season.