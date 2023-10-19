The Denver Nuggets weren't able to keep every piece from their championship roster together this offseason, but veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is confident in the young replacements like Christian Braun coming up behind them, according to Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“We did lose Bruce [Brown]. We did lose Jeff [Green]. But I feel like Christian Braun, some of our second unit guys and our rookies have been stepping up and have a great preseason. We already know what Christian Braun can do with stepping into that role that Bruce had. We’re still going to be great. I still feel we haven’t lost a step. Just with training camp and playing against the guys in summer, I’ve been around them and have seen how they are in couple of preseason games. It has built confidence.”

What Christian Braun brings to the table

While losing Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers in offseason was a tough blow, the Nuggets have one of the league's best cores built around Nikola Jokic. Brown's unique skill-set is tough to replicate, but Christian Braun can provide a lot of the same results with his hard-cutting, defensive mindset, and ability to make plays with his length and athleticism.

Braun could easily be the breakout player for the Nuggets this season, especially if he develops into being a deadly spot-up shooter to complement his transition ability and strengths without the ball.

Winning a championship two times in a row is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, but giving minutes to hungry young players like Christian Braun should help keep the Nuggets motivated and ready to contend for another title this season.