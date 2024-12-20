As the Denver Nuggets seek offensive upgrades, they're eying Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, per Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

A deal bringing LaVine to the “Mile High City” would spell the end of Michael Porter Jr.'s tenure with the Nuggets. The former is a more potent three-level scorer. Plus, he has experience as the focal point of an offense and is a more skilled facilitator.

LaVine is generating 21.7 points and 4.7 assists per game and knocking down 42.8 percent of the 7.5 threes he's hoisting. Porter is producing 18.5 points and 2.8 assists per contest while converting on 38.5 percent of his six attempts from behind the arc.

Denver might regret this swap, though. The Nuggets have a top-five offense, averaging 119.2 points per game. Their lack of balance and the need to upgrade their second unit are more pressing matters.

The 2022-23 NBA champions rank 15th in defensive rating, surrendering 112.9 points per 100 possessions. That has dragged their net rating to 13th (2.5), per NBA.com.

LaVine turns 30 in March, and he's on the books for $46 million next season. He has a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign, during which he'll turn 32.

Porter is 26. He's under contract for $38.3 million next season and $40.8 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

A top team in the West could benefit if Bulls don't want Michael Porter Jr.

While the Nuggets and Bulls are talking trade, Porter's next home might not be in the “Windy City.” If his injury history and contract turn off the Bulls, a third team willing to gamble on Michael Porter Jr. could reap the rewards for a small price.

Perhaps the Memphis Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference with an 18-9 record, would swoop in.

If Memphis wants to add the six-foot-ten sharpshooter, who's developing into a more potent three-level scoring threat, they could send Chicago a package featuring Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, and John Konchar.

The Nuggets could also acquire Jake LaRavia with Zach LaVine while rerouting Zeke Nnaji to Chicago to help make the money work.

Maybe the Grizzlies aren't interested in Porter or parting with some of the individuals mentioned, but it's hard to envision that group fetching them a better return.

Maybe the Bulls don't view offloading Zach LaVine's contract as enough of a win. Memphis parting with draft capital to help get this done seems likely. Still, the latter could make out best in this trade.

Acquiring Porter would give Ja Morant another knockdown shooter to work alongside, one with championship experience. It's a move that could help extend the Grizzlies' stay in the postseason.