Carmelo Hayes Ricochets back to the top of NXT

After initially being held off of the Worlds Collide card, NXT’s North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes, took it personally.

He logged onto social media to air out his grievances, made a video to stake his claim, and ultimately made his way to the ring at the end of NXT’s go-home show to shoot his shot at Shawn Michaels and the rest of the booking committee.

Fortunately, Ricochet answered that call, and the NXT universe is better for it, as the duo put on a dazzler for the fans in Orlando who assembled to be entertained.

Now sometimes, when two performers are a bit too similar, it’s can make a match boring; they end up hitting the same moves and their unique talents effectively cancel each other out to make for a monotonous affair.

This was not one of those matches. Ricochet and Hayes absolutely threw down to an incredible degree, with the duo routinely sniping each other out of mid-air with their ariel efforts and, at one, point, the duo took turns pulling each other down as they each attempted to ascend up the ropes in order to capitalize on a top rope maneuver.

And yet, in the end, the champion’s advantage won out, as Ricochet finished out the match with his shoulder on the mat during the 1-2-3, and Hayes was able to hoist up his North American Championship once more.

There’s no doubt about it, this was a star-making performance for Hayes, as he proved he could go toe-to-toe against a former Intercontinental Champion and come out on top. Expect to see Hayes on RAW or SmackDown before he’s 30.