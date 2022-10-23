Even two men can’t stop Bron Breakker at NXT Halloween Havoc

Bron Breakker is NXT’s biggest contradiction; he’s the brand’s most prolific star and a relative newcomer to wrestling, having only wrestled 47 matches in NXT and in general. Sure, he’s wrestled in big-time bouts, beaten many of the best stars to make their way through the brand, and is a freakin’ Steiner, for crying out loud – even if The Fed, for some reason, wants to deny his lineage – but in terms of wrestling, where a former foe like Tyler Bate has 10 years and nearly 600 matches under his belt according to Cagematch, Breakker is as green as he is exciting.

So naturally, when Halloween Havoc rolled around, and it was announced that Breakker was going to wrestle in a three-way match for the NXT Championship, one had to wonder which side of Breakker would show up for the event of what Shawn Michaels wants to serve as NXT’s version of SummerSlam, the inexperienced yet exciting prospect who lost his title in a three-way match before or the prolific star who can plow through any challenger with ease.

For better or worse, it was the latter.

That’s right, despite being woefully ready for a trip to the main roster, Breakker again secured the win, hitting Ilja Dragunov with a momentum-killing spear that would make Goldberg proud on the way to his eighth successful title defense under this current reign. With Dragunov and JD McDonagh now firmly out of the way, NXT will have to line up a new foe for the second-generation star before he’s ready to jump up to RAW with Tomasso Ciampa full-time, be that a WWE Superstar like Kevin Owens or a mystery NXT star like, say, Gable Steveson, who could take up the mantle and use the rub as a way to jumpstart their professional wrestling career moving forward.