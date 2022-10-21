Shawn Michaels dishes on Halloween Havoc and NXT’s next WWE Superstar

With NXT’s Halloween Havoc right around the corner, Shawn Michaels got on a conference call with reporters to discuss the shape of his little corner of the WWE Universe and the big plans he has for the WCW-stolen “Premium Live Event” moving forward.

“I really feel like this is gonna be, from an NXT standpoint, I really think this is gonna be our SummerSlam, I feel like it’s gonna be the biggest, if not the second-biggest on our schedule only behind Stand & Deliver,” Michaels told reporters. “This feels different for us, it feels bigger, more important. I feel that down the road, Halloween Havoc will be more identified with NXT than it is anything else. And I know from a talent standpoint, and just internally here, in Orlando and the Performance Center, everyone is really jacked and excited about this one.” After turning many of their WCW-named shows like WarGames and The Great American Bash into televised shows, putting Halloween Havoc on a Saturday night is a pretty interesting development and could bode well for the brand’s return to being a legitimate “Premium Live Event” draw once more, especially if they make a concerted effort to make the events feel special like bringing back Shotzi as a special host for the show, or booking a slew of spooky themed matches. Throw on a few costumes, and fans could be marking their calendars a year in advance for the next showing. Shawn Michaels knows Carmelo Hayes is WWE’s next Superstar.

When asked about Carmelo Hayes elsewhere on his media call, HBK gushed about his favorite young pupil and just how special he can be as a performer, as transcribed by Fightful

“I have taken interest in Melo from day one,” Michaels claimed. “I got him on television as quickly as I could. At the time, I believe it was still 205 Live. I was talking to him and I said, ‘I just want to get you out there, get you in front of the people and in front of Hunter.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to be living in 205.’ ‘I know. For me, it’s more important to get you out there so everyone can see that this kid can go.’ Carmelo and I get along great. He’s a good kid and I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s special. He’s talented.”



This isn’t the first time Michaels has discussed his special interest in Hayes and, in his current run in NXT, it’s hard to argue that point, as the former Christian Casanova won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament last August and took the NXT North American Title off of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott/Strickland two months later, but as his title reigns ran their course, it’s hard to see what’s next for Hayes on the white and gold plan. Will he win the latter match at Halloween Havoc and become a trice NA Champ? Or is there another plan for Hayes moving forward? According to Michaels, the next stop in Hayes’ journey to the top might just be a graduation from WWE’s developmental brand entirely.

“We have a lot of talks and I gave him the same line that I was given many years ago, which is to go ahead and push the envelope, go out there, let me pull you back, and he does. I’ve seen that he’s mentioned it, Michaels said. “‘Shawn has had to pull me back a couple of times.’ That is true. He never complains about it. He’s a pro, and I like that about him as well. He has a lot of charisma, a lot of ability, a lot of attitude, but he’s a respectful young man. That’s what is so great about a lot of people down here. We have some really talented people, and they are darn good men and women of character too. He is ready anytime someone wants him. Of course, he’s only going to get better. Can he always learn more? You bet, all of us can, but he’s certainly ready whenever they want to take him. He’s going to go up there and be with people better than him, and that’s how you improve in this line of work.”

Though the duo had a minor spat ahead of Worlds Collide, as Michaels didn’t book his young ward for a match until the very last minute, and he then had his match with Wes Lee turned into a match with Solo Sikoa that resulted in a title change, it’s clear Hayes has HBK in his corner, and that could bode well for his long-term success on the WWE Main Roster.