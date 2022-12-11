By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Bron Breakker has only been wrestling professionally since September of 2021, when he made his in-ring debut for NXT in a win over LA Knight. Since then, he’s won all but four of his televised matches, won as many NXT Championships as he’s lost singles matches, and has now officially defended his strap successfully on 10 occasions after taking care of Apollo Crews at Deadl1ne in what will likely be his final title defense of the year.

Though still relatively raw – lowercase – in terms of in-ring action, there’s little reason to believe Breakker’s game won’t translate to RAW – uppercase – or SmackDown when his number is inevitably called by Paul “Triple H” Levesque or one of his lieutenants to take his talents to “the show,” as the second-generation Steiner has mastered many of the moves that made his father and uncle so darn compelling. Whether he sticks with his current moniker, returns to his initial ring name, Rex Steiner – which is/was an incredible name – or goes with something new entirely, it’s clear Breakker is going to be making World Wrestling Entertainment a ton of money for a very long time, with his toys destined to be a hot commodity among kids who love the bright colors of his singlets and his easily imitable offensive move set.

And yet, despite having basically accomplished everything one can in NXT, Shawn Michaels isn’t quite ready to give Breakker a hug and send him on his way, at least not yet. But why? Does Michaels fear that NXT the show will suffer without its biggest star in years? Or are there aspects of his game that aren’t yet ready for prime time? For better or worse for the entire Steiner clan, it’s the latter.

Shawn Michaels believes Bron Breakker could use more NXT seasoning.

Speaking to the media immediately following Deadl1ne, Michaels lauded everything Breakker has done so far in his NXT career while suggesting that there’s still some room for him to develop into a “more well-rounded” sports entertainer, as transcribed by Fightful.

“We have a long-term and short-term plan, so we have no idea what we’re doing [laughs],” Michaels said. “I’m kidding. We have the board filled up and everything else, we’re pretty good [laughs]. Bron is always a guy that is on that list. Everyone sees that he’s special, he’s obviously the horse we’re riding here in NXT. I’ll always say this, Bron is always going to be on that list because everyone always sees so much potential in him. He’s just one that I look at and I say that we’d love to be able to keep him here just for a little bit longer so we could just really round him. I feel like he could go up there and do things here and there on the main roster, but to continue to let us keep him here and help him along. I feel like we have some other people that you could insert right now and feel like you don’t have to worry one way or another, not that you have to do that with Bron, he’s going to step up to any challenge.”

“Selfishly, I’d like to be able to keep him here and really round him out as perfectly as we can when we have that opportunity. I don’t see the rush. I don’t ever want to keep him from any opportunities, and I’d never do that, if we have the option to keep him and make him a more well-rounded performer for the main roster, I’d love to be able to have the time to do that. I never want to give the impression that Bron is not a guy that we wouldn’t be thrilled to have on the main roster because he obviously is, I would just like to make him…I’d like to wrap him up nicely in a bow and deliver him to them, perfectly ready to go.”

Where would Breakker fit into the WWE main roster right now? Would he come onto SmackDown and take the strap off of GUNTHER? Or could he instead make his way over to RAW and enter into a feud with Austin Theory, who is two months older than him and thus, could generate all sorts of interesting angles about “A-Town’s Finest” no longer being this youngest this, that, or the next? Or would it make more sense to wait until WrestleMania to debut Breakker as a main roster player, maybe emerging after one of the mid-card title matches? Either way, giving Breakker a longer run in NXT certainly wouldn’t to the worst outcome, as he’s incredibly over, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change any time soon.