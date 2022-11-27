Published November 27, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 3 min read

Is Theory back in Levesque’s good graces? Did he ever leave Levesque’s good graces? Or is his professional handling of the situation what put him in Levesque’s favor in the first place, as the former 14-time champion did have to suffer through the ramifications of “The Curtain Call” for nothing more than a goodbye hug between long-time friends?

Either way, Theory is back on top, he’ll be on RAW all of the time with both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins nipping at his heels, and immediately after his win, he had a lot to say to Cathey Kelley in the backstage area of the TD Garden.

Theory isn’t bringing modesty to the WWE Universe in his second US Title reign.

When asked about what it was like to not only redeem his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt but actually take the belt off of Seth Rollins on his 10th anniversary of debuting in the WWE – which technically isn’t true but hey, why let the facts get in the way of a great story? – by Kelley, Theory delivered his immediate reactions after arguably the most important match of his professional wrestling career.

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Bobby Lashley are both two former World Champions, Austin Theory walked in there tonight and beat both of them,” Theory said. “Call it what you want, but I call it a win and the whole world knows now. Me, Austin Theory, a two-time United States Champion. But now where do we go? The now is right now, and it’s very clear, and I’ve said it for the past few weeks, it’s reality. So anybody who wants to step up is getting sent home; I don’t play games no more. No smiles, but what there is is action and I can do this all day, and anyone who wants to go around, I put them down. A-Town down.”

So what gives? Is this an example of hot potato booking, with Theory now serving as the fourth title holder since July, or is “The Youngest Two-Time United States Champion in WWE history” about to go on a long and expansive run through the RAW roster on the way to establishing himself as one of the brightest young stars in the company? Either way, Levesque made his choice, swerved a healthy segment of the WWE Universe into thinking he was down on the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate, and now gets to sit back and watch works run around trying to figure out what comes next. Like it or not, that’s an effective bait and switch.