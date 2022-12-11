By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

And just like that, there was one match left on NXT Deadl1ne, and boy oh boy, what a match it was. Taking the ring against Apollo Crews, his breakfast/fishing buddy, Bron Breakker was ready to wrestle his 11th match as the NXT World Champion after 251 days and counting with the strap, and you’d best believe the match didn’t disappoint.

Wrestling a match that began civil before turning much more vicious after Crews’ eyes started to tweak in an uber close-up, Breakker’s strength, speed, and athleticism were matched at every turn, with the veteran main roster performer actually getting the better of his much younger foe a time or two. Crews hit Breakker with a spinebuster, but he kicked out. He then followed it up with a Military Press Powerslam, Breakker’s own finisher, but again Crews found himself without the pin. Firing himself up to hit yet another move, maybe his own finisher, Crews instead ate a spear from his friend and was pinned for the 1-2-3. Crews’ vision in NXT, at least for now, is officially over, and unless he sticks around for another week or so to tie up some loose ends, it would appear his run with the brand will be done too.

Breakker can take a break, relax on his boat and… oh wait, no he can’t, as while he was quite literally celebrating his win, who but Grayson Waller, the winner of the men’s running of the NXT Iron Survivor, emerged from the back to attack Breakker and give him the business ahead of their forthcoming match at some point down the line. There’s no rest for the champ, as they say.