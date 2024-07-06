Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 6, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 6, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 6, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring: Words for a communication device is not a category.

Yellow Category: These are all words you would have heard while studying science, specifically biology.

Green Category: A house with a child in it has all of these items.

Blue Category: Musically-inclined people, especially those interested in non-standard instruments, will find this category easy.

Purple Category: All of the words in this category have the same suffixed word, but other than that, they don’t share a single thing in common.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 6, 2024

Yellow Category: Biological Building Blocks

Atom, Cell, Molecule, Protein

Green Category: Purchases for a Baby

Bottle, Crib, Mobile, Rattle

Blue Category: Objects Played as Instruments

Jug, Saw, Spoons, Washboard

Purple Category: ___ Tag

Dog, Freeze, Phone, Price

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

