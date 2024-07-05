Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 5, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 5, 2024

If you’re looking for the July 4, 2024 solutions, head over here.

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 5, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring: “Letters of the Alphabet” is not a category.

Yellow Category: These are all synonyms for the feeling of “thirst”.

Green Category: You might see these words on shelves, with eye-catching covers.

Blue Category: Are you a spy movie buff? Then identifying the words in this category will be a piece of cake for you.

Purple Category: If you spend a lot of time on Spotify or Apple Music, or you’re simply just an audiophile, then it will be easy to recognize these words. Note that the words in this category all precede the same word.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 5, 2024

Yellow Category: Yearn

Desire, Long, Pine, Yen

Green Category: Magazines

Fortune, Mad, Nature, O

Blue Category: Characters in Bond Movies

Bond, M, Moneypenny, Q

Purple Category: Words that Precede “Pop” in Music Genres

Bubblegum, Euro, K, Power

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

