Octopath Traveler II is out and we have seen great reviews on how the 2D-HD game plays out. With eight different journeys to choose from, it may get a little tricky as to how you can accomplish each and unfold the mysteries in the game. In this Octopath Traveler II Guide, we’ll talk about how you can finish Throné’s chapter 1 in the game.

Who is Throné Anguis?

The name of this playable character is Throné Anguis and you are a thief. Your journey begins in a thrilling city called Brightlands. You are a member of the Blacksnakes, a guild of thieves that controls that city from the shadows. As a member, you are tasked to steal and clean. “Not again… Not this stench. Every time I breathe it in, it feels as though my very lungs are rotting… The stench of blood.“ Throné has the Ability “Steal” which lets you steal townspeople’s belongings (with a given probability). Fail, and your reputation will suffer.

Introduction

Throné’s journey begins in a tense situation where we see her running through the sewers together with three men namely Scaracci, Pirro, and the injured Donnie. The pursuers catch up to you placing you in a battle tutorial. Throné is a thief who specializes in Dark-based magic which is what your pursuers are weak against during this initial battle. You just need to follow the game’s instructions and use her Darkest Night skill to break all the enemies’ guards. Throné, Pirro, and Scaracci’s regular weapon attacks will also break their guard so any attack you do will work well against the enemy.

At the end of the tutorial, you’ll learn that Donnie has passed away due to his wounds and it seems that the group has been set up after completing a job. Now it is time for you to escape the sewers.

Underground Waterway

The Underground Waterway is a limited space where there are not many chances to deviate from the main route. If you are starting your journey with Throné, it is recommended to utilize the sewers to familiarize yourself with the combat system against low-level enemies. Additionally, you will receive another tutorial that explains her Path Action, Ambush.

Items that you can get in the area:

Protective Ring

Healing Grape

Enemies you will encounter in this area:

Pursuer (Weakness: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Dark)

Pursuer (Weakness: Leader Axe, Dark)

Black Bat (Weakness: Sword, Dagger)

City Ratkin I (Weakness: Dagger, Axe, Fire, Light)

Scaled Viper (Weakness: Sword, Axe, Fire, Light)

New Delsta

After winning the final battle in the Underground Waterway, the group will arrive in a city called New Delsta. To avoid being pursued further, they decide to split up, and Throné volunteers to deliver something to a person named Father, although the details are unclear at this point in the story.

Throné’s background and motives are initially shrouded in mystery, but eventually, she reveals that she belongs to a group of thieves known as the Blacksnakes, who are not afraid to resort to violence to achieve their goals.

If you climb the stairs to the left of Throné’s starting point, you’ll find a chest containing an Inspiriting Plum. Additionally, by using Throné’s Ambush ability on a guard to the right, you can enter a building where you’ll discover another chest with a Dagger.

Remember to save your progress at the feather icon on the map before heading to the thieves’ hideout, marked with a green indicator. On the left side of the entrance, there’s a small dock where you can spawn a boat to reach a chest containing a Critical Nut on the right side of the hideout. Finally, you can enter the hideout.

New Delsta: Game Parlor

Upon entering the hideout, you will meet Father, who Throné explains is the leader of the Blacksnakes and her mentor. Despite nominating her as his successor, Throné seems uncertain about taking on the role. You can take some time to explore the hideout, but the only noteworthy information you’ll find is that the Safe Keeper on the right can be Ambushed at level 48, as he guards a substantial amount of treasure. Make a note of this for when you are stronger. After exploring, continue with the story and wait for the arrival of Mother.

Mother is another leader of the Blacksnakes and reveals that Scaracci has blamed Throné for the recent mission failure, resulting in her being publicly punished. Pirro takes the blame to spare her from the punishment.

Return to the thieves’ hideout the following day for further tasks. Father will inform you that Scaracci is the traitor and assign you the task of dealing with him.

Preparation for Diamante’s Estate

Throné must disguise herself as a prostitute to infiltrate the Diamante Estate and eliminate her targets. This is where you will learn how to use her second Path Action: Steal. To obtain suitable attire, use Steal on the woman beside the Save Point.

Once you have obtained the outfit, you can explore the new section of New Delsta that has become available, which we strongly suggest you do. With a success rate of 80-100%, Throné can steal useful items from many of the citizens, and she can steal from every NPC with a text bubble above their head.

For instance, you can steal a Needle Dagger from the woman in the weapon shop north of the Save Point, which provides +25 Phys. Atk and +6 Speed, as well as Fur Armor from the man near the gates even further north, which grants +19 Phys. Def. and +14 Elem. Def.

After looting everyone’s pockets and purchasing any desired gear from the shop, head to the objective. The shop’s Silver Hairpiece offers significant stat boosts, including an SP boost. Following a brief scene, you will enter Diamante’s Estate.

Diamante’s Estate

The objective is to eliminate both Scaracci and Diamante, as instructed by Father. The mansion’s design is standard, but it is heavily guarded. Fortunately, Throné’s weapons and skills are effective against these foes.

If Throné is your first traveler, we advise you to reach at least level six within the estate. Doing so will unlock the option to learn new combat skills in the menu.

Items that you can get in the area:

1,200 leaves

Shadow Soulstone

Long Sword

Inspiriting Plum

Enemies you will encounter in this area:

Diamante Guard I (Weakness: Dagger, Dark)

Diamante Guard II (Weakness: Sword, Dagger, Dark)

Guard Dog (Weakness: Sword)

Boss Battle: Pirro

It turns out that Father was dishonest with Throné, Pirro, and Scaracci, as he deceived them to identify a deserving successor. Pirro reveals his desire to become the head of the Blacksnakes now that Scaracci is gone. Since Father anticipates only one survivor from the trio, it’s time to defeat Pirro in a boss battle.

This is a one-on-one fight with no additional adversaries, so you can concentrate on attacking Pirro with your Sword and Dark abilities. In this fight, you’ll also learn how to use Throné’s Latent Power, Leave No Trace, which enables her to move twice in a single turn – the ideal ability for this encounter.

Pirro’s Information

Weaknesses: Sword, Light, Dark

Shields: 5

Special Skills:

Triple Edge – Three-hit physical attack

Resolution – Phys. Atk. up

Stunning Strike – one-hit physical attack

Lightning Speed – Speed up

Dark Needle – one-hit Dark attack

Pierce Through – one-hit, high-damage attack

Venturing Out

After defeating Pirro, Throné reveals that she wants to be free and not become the next leader of the Blacksnakes. However, she needs two keys to remove the collar around her neck, one from Father and one from Mother. It’s advised to add all available travelers to your party by exploring Solistia before moving on to the next part of Throné’s Chapter 2 story, which has a recommended level of 16.

There’s a total of 5 chapters per playable character in Octopath Traveler II. We have just shared with you the Octopath Traveler II Guide – Throné Chapter 1 so make sure to check in for the release of the next 4 chapters on how to complete Throné’s story in the game. Octopath Traveler II Throné Chapter 1 and other guides of the game on ClutchPoints Gaming!