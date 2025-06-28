Veteran forward Nicolas Batum has declined his $4.9 million player option for the 2025–26 NBA season, according to ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, there’s a significant caveat. Both Batum and the Los Angeles Clippers have mutual interest in striking a new deal when free agency begins on Monday.

Batum, who turns 37 in December, is coming off a solid season with the Clippers, his fifth with the franchise after prior stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets. He appeared in 78 regular-season games in 2024–25, starting eight, and averaged 17.5 minutes per game. Despite his limited court time, the 6-foot-10 Frenchman made a notable impact with his floor spacing and defense.

During the regular season, Batum shot an efficient 43.3% from three-point range on 2.6 attempts per game, reinforcing his value as a quick-trigger shooter. His contributions increased in the postseason. In the Clippers’ first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Batum averaged 24.4 minutes per game, up nearly seven minutes from the regular season, and contributed across the board with 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per contest.

His defensive presence and versatility stood out, particularly against a high-powered Nuggets squad. Batum shot nearly 40% from deep on 4.7 attempts in the playoffs, underlining his ability to stretch the floor in high-stakes scenarios.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank has publicly stated the organization “1,000 percent” wants Batum to return, and discussions around a new deal appear to be ongoing. ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that both sides could reach an agreement early in free agency.

Originally the 25th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Batum has played 17 seasons in the league and is a two-time Olympic silver medalist with the French national team. He has already hinted that the 2025–26 season could be his final year in the NBA.

The Clippers have big offseason decisions ahead, including James Harden's $36.3M player option, and Batum is just another name to watch. Even at his age, Nicolas Batum remains a valuable piece thanks to his experience, sharp shooting, and dependable defense.