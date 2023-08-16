Ohio State's 2022 football campaign saw its fair share of highs and lows.

The Buckeyes began the 2022 season with 11 straight wins over non-conference and Big Ten opponents. They scored an average of 46.5 points per game in their first 11 outings, taking victories over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions before they faced the Michigan Wolverines in November.

But, as quickly as they rose, the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a 45-23 loss at Ohio Stadium. They were one point away from winning the Peach Bowl over the Georgia Bulldogs, but a missed kick all but sealed an 11-2 finish to the 2022 season and Georgia's third trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship in the Kirby Smart era.

The Buckeyes brought in a few key additions as they enter their fifth season with Ryan Day as the full-time head football coach. Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter and Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun joined the team via the NCAA transfer portal, adding to a defense that allowed 184 passing yards per game. The figure put them in fourth place in the Big Ten, according to BigTen.org.

What are some bold predictions for the Ohio State Buckeyes heading into the 2023 season?

Kyle McCord will keep the offense rolling in 2023

Will McCord continue the impressive quarterback play shown by Ohio State's signal callers over the past few years?

McCord, a former four-star recruit from Mt. Laurel, N.J., played in seven games for the Buckeyes in the 2022 season. He recorded as many as 115 passing yards and one passing touchdown in a 77-21 win over the Toledo Rockets in September. His night was highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He quickly fired the ball out to receiver Jayden Ballard as he rolled out to his left, giving Ballard just enough room to beat the Toledo secondary in a track race to the endzone.

If McCord can win out the quarterback battle between him and Devin Brown and live up to the high expectations placed upon him, Ohio State's offense can continue to produce at a high level going into the 2023 regular season and beyond.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will repeat their 1,000-yard seasons

The Buckeyes will have plenty of talented wide receiver options join the squad following the departure of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was selected with the No. 20 pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate committed to the Buckeyes in 2022. He held offers from LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ole Miss, among others, according to 247Sports. Four-star receivers Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers rounded out some of the top enrollees for the Buckeyes in their 2023 recruiting class, one that took fourth place in the country in 247Sports's recruitment class rankings.

Harrison and Egbuka led the Buckeyes' offense with 1,263 and 1,151 receiving yards in 2022, respectively. Harrison hauled in a team-leading 14 receiving touchdowns, including three touchdowns when Ohio State defeated Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in October. Receiver Julian Fleming took third place on the team with 533 receiving yards.

Day had high praise for the receiver duo in July.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t think you can say there’s anybody better,” Day said when asked if this was the best receiver duo he’s seen at Ohio State, via Buckeye Huddle Lead Beat Writer Tony Gerdeman . “They have to produce for another year, because they only have really one year of production. But if you look at what they did last year as sophomores, and certainly they had (quarterback) CJ (Stroud), and CJ was great, but man for two sophomores, I mean, that was as good of a (season), but they’ve got to do it again.”

If the talented receiving duo can continue to grow with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, they will have an excellent chance to repeat their stellar seasons even with a new quarterback and Fleming returning for his fourth season with the Buckeyes.