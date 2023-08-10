The Ohio State football team has a quarterback battle that is still taking place between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, and head coach Ryan Day gave an update on a potential timeline for a decision on who will start for the Buckeyes at the beginning of the season.

“By this time next week, we'll have some more clarity on where we're going,” Day said, via Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

Ryan Day said that his staff will compare not only statistics, but also use the eye test to make the decision between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, according to Kaufman. Day did admit that the battle has gone back and forth, so it is unknown if there is any lean as of now.

This will be perhaps the biggest quarterback decision that Day has made so far in his career. He announced that CJ Stroud as the starter during the last week of preseason camp when the position was in question in 2021, according to Kaufman. It will be interesting to see if this follows the same timeline.

CJ Stroud was a highly-touted prospect. So was Justin Fields. The last two quarterbacks that Day and Ohio State football have had as starters were both rated as better prospects than McCord and Brown. That does not mean that McCord and Brown are bad options either. It just means that the decision is a bit tougher this time around.

The Ohio State football team has enough talent to compete with the best teams in the country. Getting the quarterback decision right will be vital.