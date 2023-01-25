Ohio State has potentially locked in their next great wide receiver in 2024 five-star prospect Jeremiah Smith. But even after committing to the Buckeyes in December, several other top schools are still looking to add Smith.

Jeremiah Smith recently spoke with Chad Simmons of on3.com. During the conversation, Smith revealed that teams such as Tennesee, Miami, Florida, and Florida State are looking to get him to join their team. But the young pass catcher has no plans of doing so.

“I'm feeling great. It’s the school I’d been wanting to commit to since April,” stated Smith.

With Smith arriving at Ohio State, he will likely be a force on the offense. If he can continue to produce in a similar manner to what he has done in high school, he is bound for stardom.

During his sophomore season in 2021, Smith played well. He recorded 26 receptions for 556 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

But this past season, Jeremiah Smith took his play to a new level. In his junior season, he recorded 58 receptions for 1,073 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

With his senior season still remaining, Smith is in line for another huge season of high school ball. Along with this, all of the top teams in search of his service will likely not go away.

If Smith chooses to stay with Ohio State, he could very well be the next great pass catcher to arrive on campus. If his current commitment to the Buckeyes doesn’t change. they could very well have a star joining their wide receiver room in the near future.