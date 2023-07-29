Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late former NFL receiver Chris Henry, committed to Ohio State football, he announced on his social media platforms.

Henry Jr. is yet to be ranked by 247Sports, but CBS Sports said he is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. He is the Buckeyes' first commitment in 2026.

Henry Jr. had 17 receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns in his freshman season on varsity at Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow.

Chris Henry played five seasons in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals. He died in 2009 from injuries sustained when he fell out of the back of a moving truck by his fiancee and Henry Jr.'s mother, Loleini Tonga. Chris Henry was 26 years old when he died.

Chris Henry was selected by the Bengals with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played college football at West Virginia, where he was named the 2003 Big East Player of the Year and had all-conference second-team honors.

Chris Henry Jr. hopes to find his career on the field. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, giving him a big frame that he can grow into.

This season, Henry Jr. can watch and learn from Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is considered the best wideout in college football. Harrison Jr. is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and may even be the first selection if he has a stellar year.

Last season, Harrison Jr. was named a unanimous All-American after he had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards — which ranked No. 6 nationally — and 14 touchdowns.