Ohio State football just landed an exciting recruit out of Australia. His name is Nick McLarty and he's set to be the new punter for the Buckeyes next season. However, the sheer size of this kid has fans in total disbelief.
Typically, punters and kickers are a bit smaller than the rest of their teammates. However, McLarty is literally built differently as he's reportedly 6-foot-7 and weighs 255 pounds, according to Dan Hope of the Eleven Warriors.
“Nick McLarty, a 6-foot-7, 255-pound punter from Melbourne, Australia, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday after attending the Buckeyes' first two spring practices this week.”
McLarty is deemed to be a great recruit, as he's currently the only punter on the team who was given a scholarship. He'll have to compete for the starting role, but the fact he has a scholarship means Ohio State football views Nick McLarty in high regard.
“McLarty becomes the only scholarship punter on the Buckeyes' 2024 roster and a candidate to compete for the Buckeyes' starting punting job with fellow Australian punter Joe McGuire, a walk-on. They'll be competing to replace another punter from Australia, Jesse Mirco, who transferred to Vanderbilt this offseason.”
So, the punter position is taken care of. But Ohio State football fans seemingly cannot get enough of Nick McLarty. His size is too much for anyone to ignore.
A 6’7” 255 lb punter.
This program is serious again. https://t.co/uCdycPxYyI
— Kyle (@Jones) March 8, 2024
Buckeyes fans can't wait to see McLarty run a fake punt next season.
I can say with great confidence that if Nick McLarty runs a fake punt against Rutgers he will not be the one getting trucked. https://t.co/x31YZK0TZy
— Bryan (@BryanH_4256) March 8, 2024
Should Nick McLarty pull inspiration from Pat McAfee?
At 6’7” 255 lbs I hope he has watched some Pat McAfee NFL tape. Would love to see this kid lower the shoulder. https://t.co/kfJR1WyZ5c
— 🅾️ Ryan A 🅾️ (@CP_Buckeye) March 8, 2024
Who knows what's in store for Ohio State football and Nick McLarty, but the fanbase is excited regardless. We'll see if he can win the starting job during training camp. McLarty is set to be on campus sometime this summer.
McLarty joins a long line of Australian punters for the Buckeyes. The Ohio State football program has recruited Australian punters since 2013.