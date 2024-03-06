The Ohio State football program looks much different than it did a few months ago. There were plenty of moves in the transfer portal, Chip Kelly came from UCLA to become the new offensive coordinator, and Ryan Day is trying as hard as ever to win the Big Ten Conference with Jim Harbaugh out of the way. Despite all of that, all eyes have been focused on freshman five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
With the Buckeyes practicing, Smith wasted no time catching everybody's attention, as Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic mentioned.
“He looked big then from afar. Up close, he looks nothing like a freshman. He’s 6-4 and 215 pounds entering the spring, and if somebody didn’t already know he was a true freshman, he could be mistaken for a third-year player. The hype around Smith is going to be out of this world, which I get. Egbuka, Carnell Tate and Jayden Ballard took the first reps of the early period at receiver Tuesday and Smith will need time to adjust to the offense and college football in general, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll be on the field early and often this fall.”
If Smith can play a role with Ohio State early on, it would be a huge development for the Buckeyes offense.
Jeremiah Smith will try and replace Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Ohio State football program is losing star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is widely pegged to be the first WR taken in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Those are tough shoes to fill, but Smith has all the talent in the world and can very well make the transition as seamless as possible. Smith was catching passes with with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Reis Stocksdale, which is a great company to be in.
With Kansas State transfer Will Howard at quarterback and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins at running back, among plenty of other moves, the Ohio State football program should be viewed as a College Football Playoff contender. If Jeremiah Smith can live up to the hype, it will be a huge boost for the Buckeyes.