Former Buckeye Maurice Clarett shares a tweet regarding his thoughts on the Ohio State football coaching situation after loss to Michigan.

In the aftermath of the Ohio State Buckeyes' tough loss to arch-rivals Michigan, former standout Maurice Clarett has made his feelings clear regarding a potential return to the Ohio State football sidelines for coach Urban Meyer.

Clarett took to X (formerly Twitter) to address Meyer directly with a tweet that read, “@CoachUrbanMeyer yo bro…. What you doing next year?”

Maurice Clarett–an iconic figure in team history who recently expressed interest in working within the Ohio State football program–seemingly expressed a desire to see the return of Urban Meyer. The ex-Buckeyes coach left the collegiate coaching scene after an illustrious career. Meyer, a three-time national champion head coach, boasts an impressive record, including a stint with Ohio State from 2012 to 2018.

The Buckeyes' recent loss to Michigan, a significant setback in their postseason aspirations, has intensified discussions among fans and alumni about the team's coaching direction. Meyer, currently working as a college football analyst, has not signaled any intention to return to coaching since stepping down from his disastrous role as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. His stint in the major league was marked by various scandals and questionable conduct.

However, Meyer's coaching legacy is firmly etched in Ohio State football's history, marked by a national championship in the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014. His ability to recruit top-tier talent and orchestrate successful campaigns has left an indelible mark on the program.

Clarett's tweet has ignited speculation about the potential for Meyer to make a return to the sidelines of Ohio Stadium. While the tweet may be seen as a lighthearted or speculative inquiry, it reflects the passion and expectations of the Ohio State football faithful who long for a resurgence in the team's performance.

As the offseason unfolds, the question of Meyer's potential return will likely linger in the minds of Ohio State football enthusiasts, adding an intriguing subplot to the post-season narrative for Buckeye Nation.