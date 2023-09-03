Ohio State football always tries to deliver their squad's quality inside and outside of the gridiron. Coach Ryan Day ensures that all of his players are ready to enter the system and fulfill their dreams of heading into the NFL. After their first game against Big Ten conference rivals, Indiana football, Maurice Clarett sounded off on what the Buckeyes should look for to get back into College Football Playoff National Championship contention.

Ryan Day's squad did great in containing the Hoosiers during their first game. The Ohio State football defense had just limited Indiana to three points throughout the whole game. But, there is still a lot to be desired in the team's offense. Former Buckeyes player Maurice Clarett outlines how he could be able to help Coach Day through a recruitment tactic.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I need to be in the recruiting department. We have to recruit some responsible degenerate-type dudes,” he said about his plans while pleading to join the Ohio State football staff. The former running back even went into further detail about the types of players that he wants, “Dudes who got all their screws but they a little loose. Those type. People who need a little supervision.”

Maybe Clarett just wants more physicality and dogs in the squad. He may also just be really enticed with changing up the culture and brand of football that the team plays. Should Coach Ryan Day get the former Ohio State running back in hopes of making a national championship title run?