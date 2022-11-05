Ohio State football, CJ Stroud to have limited weaponry vs. Northwestern

Ohio State football is preparing for a matchup with Northwestern on Saturday. This is a contest they fully expect to win, as the Wildcats are just 1-7 on the season. However, the Buckeyes will be without RB TreVeyon Henderson, per Adam Rittenberg. Rittenberg shared the full list of unavailable Ohio State football players ahead of the game.

TreVeyon Henderson out again for #Buckeyes along with JSN, but Miyan Williams good to go after hand injury. pic.twitter.com/tQD8tcMaul — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 5, 2022

CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes will enter this matchup fairly short-handed. Fortunately for Ohio State, they should still be able to take care of business against Northwestern. But they cannot afford to take anything for granted.

Henderson has played a big role for Ohio State football so far in 2022. He’s rushed for 552 yards and 6 touchdowns in 7 games. He adds an element of versatility out of the backfield for one of the better offenses in college football.

Ohio State football is coming into this game against Northwestern sporting an 8-0 record. However, there was some reason for concern following their recent competitive victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes’ schedule has only featured a few notable opponents. And their roster has some question marks. They need to get healthy sooner rather than later.

Ohio State football will face an underwhelming team in Indiana next week. However, they will then face a surprisingly impressive Maryland squad before finishing the month of November against their rival, Michigan. The Buckeyes are hoping to have players such as TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for the Maryland and Michigan tests.

For now, CJ Stroud and Ohio State will aim to get the job done against Northwestern.