Caleb Downs' decision to join the Ohio State football program over Georgia spurred a bit of laughter on social media.

On Friday, one of the biggest college football stars to hit the transfer portal, former Alabama safety Caleb Downs, made the bombshell decision to commit to the Ohio State football program, spurning Georgia in the process. This is a devastating development for the Georgia football program, as they had already made a few moves to try and convince Downs to choose to play for the Bulldogs, but instead, the 22-year old safety is now a Buckeye.

Downs was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal in the wake of his decision to leave Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement. For Ohio State football to secure his services is nothing short of a coup, and now, Buckeyes fans are engaging in a bit of banter on social media with Georgia after winning the Downs sweepstakes.

“BOOOOOOOOOM! Ohio State has landed superstar Alabama safety transfer Caleb Downs! The Buckeyes just snagged a prized prospect away from Georgia and added the best secondary player in the country,” @tSilverBulletin, a news service for Ohio State, wrote on Twitter (X).

“Caleb Downs has committed to…Ohio State! The No. 1 player in the transfer portal goes with the Buckeyes over Georgia. Jim Knowles' defense has a ton coming back in 2024 and adds a freshman superstar,” Max Olson of The Athletic wrote.

“Landing Caleb Downs only makes me feel better about saying Ohio State not Georgia are the preseason favorites,” Greg Smith of Rivals.com wrote.

OHIO STATE BEAT GEORGIA AND ALABAMA FOR CALEB DOWNS. LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/amF5I2wQwX — AJ King (@allday_ajking) January 20, 2024

Just to further compound matters for Georgia, many think that they hired defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson from Alabama with the hopes of luring Caleb Downs to join them from the transfer portal. Downs' decision to join Ohio State, however, further twists the knife in what is a rather unfortunate development for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

“Alabama payed Travaris Robinson $800,000 last season. Georgia paid him 1.3 million to lure in Caleb Downs. Caleb Downs chose Ohio State 🤣🤣🤣. Roll Tide Roll 🐘🐘🐘,” @RagsandFitness pointed out. Added @toptierCFB, “Georgia hired T-Rob just for Caleb Downs to commit to Ohio State. Laugh my f**king ass off. (LMAO)”

Games are won on the field, not on paper. But after the Buckeyes' major addition of Caleb Downs, Georgia can't be looked at as anything but the losers of this deal.