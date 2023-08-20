Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and wide receiver Xavier Johnson were named the Buckeye's team captains, according to a Saturday article from NBC4 Sports reporter Justin Holbrock.

Stover, a former four-star recruit in Ohio State's 2019 football recruiting class, finished the 2022 season with 406 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He recorded 78 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during a 44-31 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in October. Eichenberg led the Buckeyes in total tackles with 120 during the 2022 season. Johnson was awarded the Block “O” jersey, a jersey given annually in honor of College Football Hall of Fame defensive end Bill Willis, according to a 2022 article from BuckeyesNow.

Ohio State selected six team captains for the 2022 season, including quarterback C.J. Stroud and safety Kourt Williams. Stover and Eichenberg both took spots as captains last season. Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, who accepted a job with Ohio State's Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute in February, earned the Block “O” jersey in 2022. Stroud was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft after an Ohio State career that saw him become a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Ohio State ended its 2022 campaign with an overall record of 11-2 and 8-1 against conference opponents. Stroud finished the 2022 season with 3,688 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns, highlighting his season with a six-touchdown performance against the Michigan State Spartans in October. Quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown will return for the team's 2023 campaign.

“I think he's definitely going to be ready,” Stroud said of McCord, via a Thursday article from Columbus Dispatch Sports Real-Time Reporter Colin Gay. “He's very accurate, very smart, mobile in the pocket, can make every throw on the field… I'm super, super happy for him, and I know, if he gets his opportunity, he's going to take full advantage.”