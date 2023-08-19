Former Ohio State football quarterback and current Houston Texan CJ Stroud offered his take on the Buckeyes' quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Via The Columbus Dispatch:

“I think he's definitely ready,” Stroud said of McCord, who was his teammate for his final two years with Ohio State. “He's very accurate, very smart, mobile in the pocket, can make every throw on the field…I'm super, super happy for him, and I know, if he gets his opportunity, he's going to take full advantage.

“Devin, being a young guy — he was my roommate last year in camp and during the season — I definitely think he was groomed to be a great quarterback not only in college, but in the NFL as well…I know (Ohio State football) coach [Ryan Day] is coaching Devin hard.”

Ohio State football was picked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes' battle between McCord and Brown is important. Ohio State has not beaten Michigan, which is the top contender in the Big Ten, since 2019. It has to go through the Wolverines to reach the conference championship and solidify a four-team playoff berth.

All three of Ohio State's last starting quarterbacks — Stroud, Justin Fields and the late Dwayne Haskins — have been first-round NFL Draft picks. McCord and/or Brown will have high expectations as starters for the program.

Ohio State will open its season on the road against Indiana Sept. 2. The Buckeyes then have games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky before they face No. 13 Notre Dame on the road Sept. 23.