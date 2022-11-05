Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern

CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern.

Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.

Naturally, college football Twitter didn’t let the Ohio State star off the hook for his performance. CJ Stroud was absolutely roasted on social media during and after the game. Here are some of the best reactions.

CJ Stroud under pressure: pic.twitter.com/wL5T5r73TP — Sap: Rod Moore mega fan (@SapGoBlue) October 29, 2022

This Twitter user pointed out CJ Stroud’s struggles with the pressure on, using this image to indicate that the Ohio State football star “isn’t built for this.”

Others took shots at Stroud, pointing out his inability to handle the swirling wind gusts in Evanston on Saturday.

CJ Stroud in the wind pic.twitter.com/F8xsSETz0l — Anakin SkyLOCKer (@AnakinSkyLOCKer) November 5, 2022

In other words, CJ Stroud was woefully ordinary in the wind against Northwestern football. Finally, others poked fun at the Ohio State football star’s Heisman Trophy candidacy, which was full steam ahead before his less-than-stellar performances in the past couple of weeks.

Cj stroud was really gonna win the heisman and get drafted first round off throwing bubble screens to 5 stars against Rutgers , Toledo and arkansas state — B (@18natties) November 5, 2022

As bad as Stroud was- and he was poor- there was a positive takeaway from the near loss.

Not including lost sack yardage, CJ Stroud had 63 combined rushing yards over his last 18 games. Stroud has 79 rushing yards today. 🤷‍♂️ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 5, 2022

As this user pointed out, Stroud stepped up on the ground, picking up 79 rushing yards to help lead his team to victory. It certainly wasn’t pretty. It absolutely wasn’t a performance that will have NFL scouts feeling good about him.

But it was still enough to get the win. That’s likely all CJ Stroud cares about.