The Indiana football program is preparing for its season opener against Ohio State at home on Saturday, and Indiana head coach Tom Allen had an interesting tactic with depth chart secrecy, refusing to reveal his starting kicker for the game against Ohio State, according to Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated.

Usually when a head coach is keeping a secret with the starting quarterback, because it can make for extra work for the opposing coach when preparing for the game. Refusing to reveal the starting kicker does not give much, if any, advantage.

It is not like there is no starting kicker, it is just that Tom Allen did not want to reveal it publicly. Is it possible that there is some sort of trick play involved with the starting kicker? It is hard to imagine the motive to not reveal the starter for Indiana football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Ohio State football program has its own question marks, specifically regarding the starting quarterback. There is no known decision between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. It will be interesting to see if both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown get playing time on Saturday against Indiana.

Ohio State comes into Saturday's game as heavy favorites, which is usually the case when these schools matchup. It is certainly an interesting way to start the season, with a conference opponent and both teams being secretive in different ways.

As always, there will be big expectations for Ohio State, and it will be more intriguing to see how the quarterback situation settles because of that. Saturday's game against Indiana will be a matchup worth watching.