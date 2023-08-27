The Ohio State football program is hoping for a better 2023-2024 season after coming up a field goal short of knocking off the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. Ryan Day’s team is expected to choose between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown for its open QB position.

Meanwhile, Top five 2024 player Jeremiah Smith made a comment that has OSU fans looking forward to a bright future. Ex-coach Urban Meyer made a strong comment on the ongoing QB battle.

Now, the Buckeyes are busy preparing for a tougher-than-usual opener on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana on September 2 at 3:30 p.m.

A revelation on the QB competition is not what many fans expected. According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ohio State football is expected to use both Brown and McCord against the Hoosiers. He said he spoke with Ryan Day while making an appearance on ESPN, according to SI.com.

“I actually talked to Ryan Day this morning and this will be a battle right through the Indiana game,” Thamel said on the popular sports channel. “He said as of right now, he expects to play both quarterbacks in that game.

“What they want is to find a quarterback because they have to build an identity. They go to Notre Dame Sept. 23. By then, they certainly want to have that battle set.”

The Buckeyes’ 2022 QB, C.J. Stroud, threw for nearly 3,700 yards last season along with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The Ohio State football program has been one of the top producers of successful quarterbacks at the college level, now it’s up to the renowned “offensive genius” Day to find his next star at the position before things get too hot and heavy on a challenging 2023 schedule.