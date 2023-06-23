The Ohio State Buckeyes football program always finds a way to land some of the best talent in the county. Head coach Ryan Day is always working hard, and this offseason is no exception.

The Buckeyes still have one of the top recruits, Jeremiah Smith, committed to the team despite many rumors. And four-star cornerback Bryce West is also set for his official visit to Columbus. West also has drawn interest from Michigan, but the latest intel suggests that Ohio State should feel great about its chances, and Smith hyped up those thoughts with a simple emoji on Twitter.

Bryce West was slated to make another visit to Michigan before his official visit to Columbus, but the rumblings of him not going to Ann Arbor, not to mention Smith's Twitter activity, sure have sparked Buckeyes fans' hopes.

West is an Ohio native and plays at Glenville in Cleveland, so staying in the state must be appealing to him. He recently canceled his visit scheduled to USC and is now between Ohio State and Michigan. If he doesn't make another visit to Ann Arbor, then the Buckeyes should emerge as the favorite for one of the best remaining cornerbacks in the class.

If the Buckeyes can find a way to beat out Michigan for Bryce West, their recruiting class for 2024. His visit to Columbus coming up should be one of the final indications of which way he decides to lean, and the Ohio State-Michigan drama continues even on the recruiting front.