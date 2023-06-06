At the moment, the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2024 college football class, Jeremiah Smith, remains committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, the Georgia Bulldogs remain hopeful that Smith will still change his mind and ultimately decide to take his talents to Georgia instead of Columbus. That possibility has also left football fans going after Smith online to the point where the father of one of the Ohio State football commits was forced to speak up and defend Smith.

Kenyatta Jackson Sr., the father of Ohio State football edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson, said that people should stop telling Smith what to do.

I have a huge problem with grown adults with a kid mindset trash talking a kid that’s 17 yrs old enjoying his recruiting experiences which he can do whatever he’s want. What is wrong with y’all clowns 🤡. @Jermiah_Smith1 continue laughing at these clowns young fella 💯🎯

Smith gave his commitment to play for Ohio State football as early as last December, but that has not made Buckeyes fans feel comfortable about his true level of desire to play for the program, especially after he had a visit with Georgia. Apart from Georgia, Smith also got offers from other major programs like the Tennessee Volunteers, Colorado Buffaloes, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith, who is also a cousin of current Seattle Seahawks quarterback and former star of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Geno Smith, however, has tried to allay fears of Ohio State football fans about him de-committing from the program.