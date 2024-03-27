High school class of 2025 wide receiver Jayvan Boggs has withdrawn his commitment to Ohio State football, via Hayes Fawcett of On3. The four-star prospect out of Cocoa, Florida recorded 93 receptions for 1,504 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. Boggs' de-commitment is a major blow to the Buckets, who sported the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class in the nation prior to his departure, per On3.
Who is Jayvan Boggs?
The 6-foot, 200-pound wideout is one of the brightest young stars in the nation, ranking 26th at his position, via On3 Industry Rankings. He also checks in at No. 212 overall and No. 32 in the state of Florida. The speedster projected to be a major long-term piece of the Ohio State's skill position group.
“While he’s not overly flashy, the Cocoa (Fla.) High standout is a highly reliable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said after watching Boggs at UA Next Miami in early March. “He showed some of the best hands on the day.”
Boggs' sudden change of heart may come as a surprise to the Buckeye faithful, as he had been verbally committed since Oct. 9. He also seemed perfectly content with the program, citing his respect for the Ohio State brass in an interview with Eleven Warriors.
“Really, the Buckeyes have always had a soft spot in my heart ever since I got the offer. I feel like it was that time to get it done,” Boggs said in October. “Coach Ryan Day and coach Brian Hartline have been recruiting me really hard. Coach Hartline made it very clear that I was a top priority for them.”
There's a decent chance the Sunshine State product stays home. Miami, UCF and Florida all continue to pursue him, via CaneSport.
Where does Ohio State go from here?
Head coach Ryan Day's squad still sports an excellent 2025 recruiting class, headlined by quarterback Tavien St. Clair, in addition to cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord. All three are five-star players who rank either first or second at their position groups.
However, Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline urgently need to find replacements for Boggs, who was their only commit for that position in 2025. The Buckeyes are actively looking at several four and five-star options, via Eleven Warriors. A couple of the names include Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, each ranking top-five at the position via 247 Sports.
After missing the College Football Playoffs last season, it's more imperative than ever for them to fill their Marvin Harrison Jr.-sized hole at the position. Of course, Boggs was never going to be an immediate replacement for Harrison., as he still has one more year of high school left. However, game-breaking wideouts like Harrison and Garret Wilson only come around every so often. Boggs is far from a sure thing, but he could have been one of the next stars to take that mantle.