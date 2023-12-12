Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka plans to play in OSU's Cotton Bowl game in late December despite the team's CFP absence.

The Ohio State football program is preparing for its December 29th Cotton Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers. After falling short of the College Football Playoff, some Ohio State players have decided not to play in the postseason bowl game. Nevertheless, Emeka Egbuka and several other Buckeyes are planning to play in the matchup.

Can Ohio State end the season on a positive note after missing the College Football Playoff?

Junior WR Emeka Egbuka has decided he will play in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl in late December, per Bill Landis. In addition, fellow underclassmen Denzel Burke, Tyleik Williams, Donovan Jackson, and Jack Sawyer will also play.

Many players and fans are upset about the Buckeyes' absence from the CFP. Thus, some players are opting out of participating in the game. However, it must be noted that there are many reasons for non-participation such as players entering the transfer portal and added risk of injury before the NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, Egbuka will be there to help give his team a chance at victory. The junior has pulled in 435 yards and scored four touchdowns on 35 receptions during the 2023 season. Egbuka could miss his partners-in-crime Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.

McCord entered the transfer portal after Ohio State's loss to Michigan. Meanwhile, Harrison Jr. is undecided on whether he will play as the star receiver is likely to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Regardless, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will put their best foot forward against one of the best teams in the country.

Missouri has lost one more loss than Ohio State, but they ended the regular season on a three-game win streak. It will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes fair on December 29th.