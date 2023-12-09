Marvin Harrison Jr. says he's undecided on whether to enter the NFL Draft. Harrison Jr. is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State football has one of the best wide receivers in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. The young wideout is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, the award for best college football player of the year. While many may expect him to leave, Harrison Jr. is still considering returning to the school next season instead of going into the NFL Draft, per On3.

Harrison Jr. had a fantastic season in 2023 and is considered by many services to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, if he chooses to declare and leave school. This season, Harrison Jr. had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 8 games this year with more than 100 yards receiving, including a season-high 162 yards against Penn State. Harrison Jr. won the Biletnikoff Award, the trophy that goes to the top receiver in the country. Despite all the applause, Harrison Jr. said he's by no means certain to leave Ohio State and head to the NFL.

“I still haven’t decided. It’s something that I have to talk with my family a little bit more and decide what’s the best decision for me going forward,” Harrison Jr. said on SportsCenter and reported by On3. Harrison Jr. is the son of former NFL legend Marvin Harrison, who was a long time wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

One of the reasons Harrison Jr. has considered staying is the opportunity to finally beat Michigan. Ohio State has lost three years in a row to the Wolverines, and that's kept the Buckeyes from going to the Big Ten Championship. In 2024, Ohio State will have to break in a new quarterback, as the Buckeyes lost Kyle McCord to the transfer portal. Harrison Jr. said that's not a dealbreaker for him.

“It’s not going to factor into my decision,” Harrison Jr. said, per On3. “Whoever the coaches is decide to break in, or if they stay with Devin Brown and the quarterbacks we have in Ohio State. As a receiver, it is my job to make their job easier.”

The Heisman Trophy presentation is Saturday night.