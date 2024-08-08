The case has been made for Ohio State football to be called “WRU” as they consistently pump out top NFL talent after having some of the best receivers in college football. The Buckeyes are always loaded at the position, and this season, we will see their next prodigy in action. Jeremiah Smith was the top overall recruit in the 2024 class, and he is playing for Ohio State this year.

A lot of true freshman have to wait their turn before they see real playing time, but that is not going to be the case with Jeremiah Smith. He is ready to go, and he is going to make an immediate impact for the Buckeyes this year.

Every year, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic releases his list of the top freaks in college football. These players are athletic super humans that are ready to dominate the college football landscape. This season, Smith came in at #7.

“The most touted wideout to come into college football in a long time already has wowed a lot of his veteran coaches in Columbus, who have seen their share of elite receiver talent,” Feldman wrote. “The five-star recruit from South Florida already looks like an NFL wide receiver, and a big one at that. He is 6-3 ½ and 218 pounds. This offseason, Smith bench pressed 355 pounds and squatted 530. He broad-jumped 10-10 and vertical-jumped 36 inches. His max speed is jaw-dropping at 23.39 mph. Everything about him is elite, we’re told, especially his work ethic. In addition, OSU coaches say he ‘has great hands, a great catch radius and does freaky things on a daily basis.'”

Jeremiah Smith is ready to be a star

Marvin Harrison Jr. is out, but it's not going to take long for Ohio State football to have another WR that dominates the game. Jeremiah Smith is ready to explode out of the gates during his first season, and he is going to fit right in with the loaded WR room that the Buckeyes have.

Ohio State shouldn't miss a beat this season despite losing their top WR to the NFL, and Smith is a major reason why. You don't see this kind of hype from true freshman very often, but Smith is that talented, and he is capable of being star immediately.

Not only do the Buckeyes have Smith, but they have a lot of other elite WRs as well. Carnell Tate seems poised for a big season, and Ohio State also has Emeka Egbuka back, who has already had a terrific career. Quarterback Will Howard is surrounded by talented weapons.

This Ohio State offense is going to be one of the best in the country this year, and that receiving core is a big reason why. It's going to be exciting to see what kind of freshman season Jeremiah Smith ends up having.