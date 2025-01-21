For four consecutive years, Ohio State football, linebacker Jack Sawyer, and head coach Ryan Day underwent losing to Michigan. Whether it was in the Big 10 championship game or the regular season, it seemed to be the Buckeyes' Achilles heel. Still, they had a chance at redemption.

After sneaking into the College Football Playoff, Ohio State football proved they deserved to be there. Back-to-back 40+ performances put them in the Cotton Bowl against Texas. Then, the linebacker cemented his legacy in Columbus. In the fourth quarter, he returned a fumble for a touchdown that sent the Buckeyes to the CFP national championship game.

For instance, Day believed that Sawyer's play made him an Ohio State football legend. The head coach and linebacker had been through the lowest of lows, and now reached the highest of highs. Following the national championship win against Notre Dame, Sawyer was in the feels. He explained via Nicole Auberbach of NBC Sports on Twitter/X how Day deserves this win.

“To see him have the success makes me so happy,” Sawyer said of Day. “I saw the smile his wife had on her face and stuff that she had to go through. Being in Columbus after losing that game four years in a row, it’s terrible, and to come out tonight and win this game for them, it’s awesome.”

Jack Sawyer loves what Ryan Day has done for Ohio State football

After Urban Meyer left, the next head coach would have major shoes to fill. Luckily, that wasn't an issue for Day. He has a 70-10 regular season record. However, before the 2024 CFP run, he struggled in Bowl games. He was 2-4 in those games before his team's run for his first national championship.

This season proved to be a different story. He brought in former UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly to be his offensive coordinator. From there, the offense unlocked many dimensions with the running and passing game. Still, the defense had the most important impact.

After all, Sawyer's scoop and score helped send the Buckeyes to the finale. Still, he wasn't the only one who supported his head coach. For example, Kirk Herbstreit was 100% real about Day's tough journey. Despite a rigorous, challenging, and even doubtful season, Ohio State football won the ultimate prize.

Finally, Sawyer had a cigar in his hand, ready to light it. Moments before the flame hit the cigar, he explained the mentality heading into that opening game.

“I remember going into that Tennessee (first-round) game, you know, a lot of doubters, maybe rightfully so,” said Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer, victory cigar in hand. “But we persevered and trusted in God’s plan, and we were able to come out of it as national champs.”

Every Buckeyes player will remember this championship for the rest of their lives, but especially Sawyer and Day.