The Seattle Seahawks aim to advance to a 7-2 record when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. However, it sounds like the defense is facing an uphill battle, as Jarran Reed's latest injury update sparks bad news for the franchise.

Reed, who is 32 years old, is officially ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 10-year pro is said to be dealing with injuries in his wrist and thumb.

“Seahawks downgraded DT Jarran Reed to out for Sunday's game vs. Arizona due to wrist and thumb injuries.”

This will be Reed's first missed game this season. He's been a consistent option throughout the 2025-26 campaign so far, but the injuries that have been lingering in the previous two weeks are now keeping him out in Week 10.

Brandon Pili is likely to fill in with Jarran Reed sidelined. We could also see Mike Morris get some more playing time, rotating in with the defensive line, while Lenoard Williams and Byron Murphy II will maintain their starting roles.

Through the eight games he's participated in, Reed has served as a run-stuffing force for the Seahawks' interior defensive line. The veteran nose tackle has recorded 17 combined tackles (five solo), six quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.

Seattle is one of the more competitive teams in the league right now. After a busy offseason, the club is seeing some immediate success. The Seahawks made a big move at the trade deadline by adding wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the roster. He's set to make his debut with the franchise on Sunday against the Cardinals.