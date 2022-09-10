Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets positive injury update from Ryan Day after Ohio State football win

Ohio State football defeated Arkansas State on Saturday. Ryan Day provided positive updates on wide receivers Jackson Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming after the game, per Adam Rittenberg.

“We’d like to get them in the game next week, if possible, but we won’t do that until they’re 100 percent. … They’re getting closer.”

Ohio State football has taken care of business in both of their games so far. However, they are hoping to get both players back sooner rather than later. The Buckeyes have championship aspirations which means every single game is meaningful. Last season, an early season upset at the hands of Oregon ultimately cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff.

With that being said, Ohio State football wants to make sure both players are healthy and ready to roll before bringing them back into the fold. The last thing Ryan Day wants to do is bring Smith-Njigba and Fleming back before they are ready and risk further injury. Day confirmed that sentiment by stating they won’t bring back either player before they are 100 percent.

The good news is that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr posted an eye-popping stat line on Saturday. Harrison Jr reeled in 7 receptions to go along with 184 receiving yards in the game.

Ohio State football is off to a strong start to the 2022 campaign. They are now 2-0 after their dominant 45-12 victory over Arkansas State. With Ryan Day and CJ Stroud leading the charge, the Buckeyes may be in line for a special season. For now, they are hoping both Jackson Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be 100 percent by next week.