Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had himself quite a day in his team’s home win against Arkansas State on Saturday.

Harrison was quarterback C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in the contest, as the versatile wideout simply made the most out of his receptions. Overall, he logged seven receptions for 184 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the day.

Arkansas State’s secondary had no answer for Harrison’s keen speed on the field, and even on plays when the wideout was met with tight coverage, he ended up pulling off astounding catches.

Harrison’s third touchdown on the day was a historic one, as he joined Joey Galloway as the only wideouts in school history to notch at least two games with three or more receiving touchdowns. Galloway accomplished this feat during his standout showings against Michigan State in 1993 and Purdue in 1994.

Harrison’s other three receiving touchdown performance came during his stout 2022 Rose Bowl Game display against Utah earlier in the year.

For Harrison to achieve this feat sure is impressive considering that former teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson did not accomplish it during their respective runs at Ohio State.

In the big picture, Ohio State is off to a convincing start to the season, and it will now turn its attention to a non-conference matchup against Toledo next week.