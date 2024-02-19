Caleb goes No. 1 again in latest NFL mock draft.

While the 2024 NFL Draft isn’t until late April, there is plenty of preparation to be done ahead of time for it. With the Chicago Bears currently on the clock, it will be interesting to see how the draft transpires, especially the first round.

With the Bears choosing between their incumbent quarterback (Justin Fields) or drafting a generational superstar (Caleb Williams), their decision will create ramifications all throughout the entire draft. Teams in desperate need of a new QB will need to jump up to their get guy, as there could be as many as six signal callers that go in this year’s first round.

The following mock draft includes reasoning for each selection, and no trades were made, so the existing draft order is the same order listed below, with no changes.

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB (USC)

Move signs this offseason have pointed towards the Bears going the route of adding a rookie QB, resetting the time frame. In this scenario, Chicago takes the best quarterback in the draft (to most people) in USC’s Caleb Williams, in turn shipping out Justin Fields.

Fields could see himself suiting up for the Steelers, Falcons, or any other QB-needy franchise, as Fields has a ton left in the tank. While he needs a new contract soon upon his rookie deal running out, the Bears likely would be able to get a few pieces of draft capital in return.

2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB (LSU)

With Kliff Kingsbury, Washington’s new offensive coordinator, likely preferring to work with Williams, the Commanders settle for the most toolsy quarterback in the draft in LSU’s Jayden Daniels. With the ability to take over a game on a moment’s notice, Daniels would be a fun addition to the Washington offense.

3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB (UNC)

New England has been in quarterback purgatory ever since the departure of Tom Brady, and the 2024 NFL Draft is a perfect time to end that streak. While North Carolina’s Drake Maye looks to be on a tier below Williams, he fits into the same grouping as Daniels.

Maye seems to be the least sexy of the top options in this year’s draft, but that is exactly what the Patriots need. Under new head coach Jerod Mayo, New England will need to do their best to right the ship early on, and Maye can do that.

4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (OSU)

As Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown enters free agency after his rookie deal runs out, the Arizona Cardinals desperately need a young receiver to once again become Kyler Murray’s top target. Even if Brown returns, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be an excellent fit in the Arizona offense, as he and Murray would form one of the most electric young pairings in the league for second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon.

5. Los Angeles Chargers – Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia)

With Jim Harbaugh taking on the role of head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, the offense likely will be his first order of business to improve. While the wide receiver and running back groups need the most attention, Harbaugh would be hard-pressed to pass on a generational tight end talent like Georgia’s Brock Bowers.

Having just come from the collegiate ranks, Harbaugh is very aware of what Bowers can bring to a team, especially a roster like the Chargers that has not had a bonafide TE talent since the days of Antonio Gates. Helping cover up the injuries of MIke Wiliams (who could be a cap casualty this offseason) and the struggles of Quentin Johnston, Bowers could immediately become one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets.

6. New York Giants – Malik Nabers, WR (LSU)

A sneaky spot to take one of the top three QBs if they for some reason fall, the New York Giants are entering into a prove-it season for head coach Brian Daboll. Having struggled last season because of Daniel Jones missing a good chunk of the year, this roster will be hard-pressed for success in 2024.

While the defense is certainly needing a bit of a revamp too, being the second team to dip into the wide receiver pool feels like a likely outcome. LSU’s Malik Nabers has the potential and the skills to become the best receiver in this entire class, and he would finally represent a WR1 talent for Jones or whoever is this team’s QB moving forward.

7. Tennessee Titans – Joe Alt, OT (Notre Dame)

It wouldn’t be shocking to see new head coach Brian Callahan look to add a skill player to the offense for the Tennessee Titans, especially with the amount of offensive talent Callahan coached during his days with the Cincinnati Bengals. But adding a bonafide 10-year starter in Joe Alt doesn’t come around often, so Tennessee would be smart to build through the trenches first.

Picking up the pieces after the Mike Vrabel tenure ended, Callahan will be tasked with giving Will Levis a fighting chance to actually produce even an average offense. With Derrick Henry set to leave via free agency and question marks surrounding the future of Deandre Hopkins, the offense is likely going to get looked at a lot for talent upgrades this offseason.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Laiatu Latu, EDGE (UCLA)

With Raheem Morris taking over for the fired Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons have a defensive-focused head coach leading the team through the next stages of its rebuild. With an offense that is a quarterback away from being a legitimate NFC South contender, it would be tough to see Atlanta going that route at pick eight, unless one of the big names drops.

Instead, adding one of the best edge rushers in the draft in UCLA’s Laiatu Latu would add a spark to the pass rush, a part of the defense that Morris likely will be looking to overhaul this offseason.

9. Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR (Washington)

With the Bears already having used Carolina’s pick to take their quarterback of the future, they surprisingly stay on defense and add a running mate for DJ Moore in Washington receiver Rome Odunze. As the first option in Tier 2 of the wide receivers, Odunze would do great opening up things for the passing game, giving Williams another weapon to work with.

Changes for the Bears won’t happen overnight, but their trade deadline acquisition of Montez Sweat (and subsequent contract extension) helped take a position of need off the first-round draft board for Chicago. While adding a cornerback would be a good look for this team as well, it feels like a bit of a reach to select one of those players in the top 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

10. New York Jets – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT (Penn State)

A common takeaway from the struggles of the New York Jets has involved their inability to build out a competent offensive line, which had a hand in the season-ending injury that Aaron Rodgers suffered in Week 1. As the Jets look to welcome Rodgers back as their starting QB, they absolutely must look to improve in this area.

With Alt gone, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu is the next-best offensive tackle available, and he absolutely could challenge Alt for the OT1 spot in this year’s draft class. Fashanu’s game is strong in both the run and pass, and he would immediately slide in as the starting left tackle for the Jets.

11. Minnesota Vikings – J.J. McCarthy, QB (Michigan)

Even if Kirk Cousins does return, the Minnesota Vikings have consistently struck out on finding their next plan at quarterback. With this being the class to take a QB, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy would be one of the next in line for Minnesota to consider.

Probably the biggest question mark in the entire class, McCarthy was never able to put a ton of work on tape for potential teams to grade him on, due to Michigan implementing a run-heavy approach. Teams will need to rely on his combine results and in-person meetings, which could make the Vikings’ investment heavily scrutinized.

12. Denver Broncos – Dallas Turner, EDGE (Alabama)

A likely landing spot for a quarterback, the Denver Broncos will need to find a new signal caller. Sean Payton has turned his distaste towards Russell Wilson very public, and while Wilson’s time with this franchise hasn’t been the best, it certainly could have been handled better.

Instead, look for Denver to look for a QB via the free agent market or even via a trade-up at the end of the first round for a Bo Nix. The Broncos do need to add talent on the defensive side of the ball, and Dallas Turner is right up there with UCLA’s Latu for the top edge prospect.

13. Las Vegas Raiders – JC Latham, OT (Alabama)

Antonio Pierce will need to toe a fine line between rebuilding and competing in his first year leading the Las Vegas Raiders. And while a quarterback is also a logical choice, Aidan O’Connell is still going to be given a chance to complete.

But in order to get back into contention, it makes sense for the Raiders to target upgrades via the trenches. JC Latham comes from a pro-ready scheme and can immediately slot into a starting spot on the offensive line for the Raiders.

14. New Orleans Saints – Taliese Fuaga, OT (Oregon State)

The New Orleans Saints are still in salary cap hell, likely stuck with Derek Carr as their quarterback moving forward. While they could look in pretty much any direction, they would benefit from taking advantage of this year’s offensive lineman class.

While many of the Tier 2 options can be seen as interchangeable, Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State utilizes a mean streak to set the tone in the trenches but his motions look effortless on tape. Trevor Penning has dealt with injuries in his career so far and has yet to look like a first-round pick, so adding Fuaga would help solidify at least one part of the roster.

15. Indianapolis Colts – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB (Alabama)

As Kenny Moore enters free agency and Julius Brents needs a running mate, the Indianapolis Colts are likely in the running to add a cornerback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With no bonafide CB1 option, there are a few that the Colts can choose from.

Alabama has two potential first-round options, as both Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry are vying for that spot. Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell are in that group as well, but here we see the Colts go the route of McKinstry, who is one of the most well-polished options in this class.

16. Seattle Seahawks – Jer’Zhan Newton, DT (Illinois)

A franchise tag is a potential way for Leonard Williams to stick with the Seattle Seahawks, but because he was already tagged twice, his price tag will likely be over $30 million. With Seattle not really having that kind of money to throw at one position, adding a rookie for the defensive line would help.

There are only a handful of first-round options at DT in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton leading that list. Having gone against solid OL for his whole collegiate career in the Big Ten, Newton would be a good addition to new head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C (Oregon)

The lone interior offensive lineman drafted in this year’s first round, Jackson Powers-Johnson is the clear-cut top option here. Lacking a pillar on this unit to build around, Powers-Johnson would be a great next step in helping protect Trevor Lawrence.

18. Cincinnati Bengals – Cooper DeJean, S (Iowa)

One of the biggest defensive names in the entire draft, Cooper DeJean is seen more as a defensive weapon than just a safety. Capable of also returning punts, DeJean can help fill the gap vacated by Jessie Bates III leaving last offseason.

The Bengals could look to the pool of offensive linemen again, but defensively, this team could use an influx of talent. DeJean will be a hot name come draft night, so moving up a few spots may be necessary to select him.

19. Los Angeles Rams – Quinyon Mitchell, CB (Toledo)

As long as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp remain healthy, and both Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams expand upon their breakout 2023 campaigns, then the offense for the Los Angeles Rams is set for at least another year.

Defensively is another question, especially in the secondary. With no Jalen Ramsey anymore, the defensive back group needs some talent, which is where Quinyon Mitchell comes into play. An upstart option from a mid-major school, Mitchell has even fared well against top NCAA competition, showing that he will translate to the next level.

Good rep between 2 potential top half of the 1st round prospects. Marv vs Quinyon Mitchell. Harrison Jr just makes these catches look easy pic.twitter.com/I0FUVPAQWi — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 15, 2024

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Tyler Guyton, OT (Oklahoma)

Quarterback is probably the biggest area of improvement for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but their comments so far say that it will be another gross offering of Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph. Instead, going back-to-back years of taking an offensive tackle would help.

Tyler Guyton continues the run of offensive linemen in the first round, as the former Sooner

21. Miami Dolphins – Amarius Mims, OT (Georgia)

In a round typically dominated by players from Georgia, offensive tackle Amarius Mims is only the second Bulldog drafted in the first round. While the fact that he comes from Georgia could increase his draft stock, Mims grades out incredibly well on tape, as his frame and pass protection facilitate an easy first-round grade.

Limited snaps put less on tape for teams to grade Mims on, but his tape will be enough to earn a first-round grade. Isaiah Wynn, Robert Hunt, Kendall Lamm, Jonotthan Harrison, and Robert Jones are all free agents for the Dolphins, so adding a tackle like Mims could be their next right tackle of the future.

Georgia OT Amarius Mims has the highest ceiling of any lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft, a scouting report: ✅ Hyper-elite power profile

✅ Hyper-elite frame (6’7, 340, 35in arms)

✅ Elite movement for his size

✅ Cerebral pass protector

✅ Smooth initial sets

✅ Infinite upside… pic.twitter.com/eYbxl0fzrM — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 18, 2024

22. Philadelphia Eagles – Jared Verse, EDGE (Florida State)

With Haason Reddick seeking out a trade, the Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for pass rushers. Even without Reddick potentially heading elsewhere, Brandon Graham is hitting free agency, so there would be a gap there on the depth chart.

Jared Verse is right in the same group as Latu and Turner, who rely on power and a strong base to get to the quarterback. The Eagles and Howie Roseman love to continue to build depth on defense, especially before it's needed, and taking Verse would be another way to show that process.

23. Houston Texans (from CLE) – Brian Thomas Jr., WR (LSU)

The Houston Texans are still reaping the benefits of shipping out Deshaun Watson, and they still have a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. With an offense built on youth, they can add another young piece to the puzzle to help CJ Stroud.

While Nico Collins looks like a breakout star and Tank Dell put up a solid rookie year before suffering an injury, another boundary receiver for Houston would do wonders for the offense. Brian Thomas Jr. is a bonafide star who was overshadowed by his own teammate at LSU, which would help drive his stock down, but he would be a great option for the Texans offense.

24. Dallas Cowboys – Byron Murphy II, DT (Texas)

Adding a rookie on either the offensive or defensive line looks to be an expected outcome for the Dallas Cowboys in the first round, and taking an in-state prospect for the defense would be the icing on the cake.

Byron Murphy II could step in and help pick up the slack as both Dorance Armstrong and Johnathan Hankins are hitting free agency. While the Cowboys did just add Mazi Smith last year, Murphy would help round out this group.

25. Green Bay Packers – Terrion Arnold, CB (Alabama)

Another year, another defensive player taken in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. With injuries routinely ravaging their cornerback room, this is a good draft for Green Bay to look to add at this position.

Terrion Arnold is the other Bama cornerback in first-round consideration this year, and he would form a great pairing with Jaire Alexander to help round out the CB room for the Packers moving forward.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Bralen Trice, EDGE (Washington)

Joe Tryon-Shoinka has been a successful Washington Huskie edge rusher for Tampa Bay, and Bralen Trice would be another player to fit that mold down in Florida.

The Bucs could look to upgrade the offense, especially if Mike Evans decides to go elsewhere, but with signs of both Baker Mayfield and Evans this offseason pointing towards returning, looking to add talent on defense makes sense.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Jordan Morgan, OT (Arizona)

With Houston having shipped out their 2024 first-round selection to Arizona in last year’s draft-day trade, the Cardinals are back on the clock as the only team with two first-round selections. After going wide receiver first, they go back to that side of the ball with a hometown product, tackle Jordan Morgan.

Outs in the contracts of both D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum pop up this offseason, which could open up an opportunity to add a tackle like Morgan.

28. Buffalo Bills – Troy Franklin, WR (Oregon)

Stefon Diggs isn’t going anywhere, but it’s been clear that Gabriel Davis is not capable of being Diggs’ sidekick. While Khalil Shakir has shown some flashes, he doesn’t seem like he has the skills to be that option either – which is where Troy Franklin comes in.

A tall track star with vertical freak abilities, Franklin would bring a much-needed element of speed to the Buffalo offense that would help Josh Allen unlock another part of Joe Brady’s offense.

29. Detroit Lions – Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB (Missouri)

Ever since the Jeff Okudah draft pick didn’t work out, the secondary for the Detroit Lions has been lacking a young option to build around. With Ifeatu Melifonwu as the lone young option to build around and Emmanuel Moseley hitting free agency, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. would be a good option.

Rakestraw has shown a willingness to get into the pile and make a tackle, which is something that makes him stand out. Pairing Rakestraw with Melifonwu would give the Lions one of the longest-named CB rooms in the entire league.

30. Baltimore Ravens – Graham Barton, OT (Duke)

A wide receiver would make sense here for the Baltimore Ravens, but a good chunk of the first-round group is already off the board. Offensive line is always a need, especially for the run-focused offense, and Graham Barton is a technician who constantly holds his own – expect Barton to factor into the conversation for a guard spot in Baltimore.

31. San Francisco 49ers – Nate Wiggins, CB (Clemson)

Defensively, the San Francisco 49ers need the most help, and taking a cornerback would help improve the backend of their defense. One of the last corners with a first-round grade is Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, who is aggressive in how he covers receivers but also looks to be in control on every snap.

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins has the goods. – Quiet, controlled feet

– Fluid transition at the break

– Reacts to route w/ zero panic

– Attacks the receiver's leverage pic.twitter.com/syQG35lyE5 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 14, 2023

32. Kansas City Chiefs – Chop Robinson, EDGE (Penn State)

To round out the first round of our 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs give Steve Spagnuolo another weapon on defense. Chop Robinson, who at one point was being looked at as a lock of a first-round selection, has drifted to the fringe of it.

Explosiveness is sprinkled all over his tape, and his having faced a ton of Big 10 offensive line talent has prepared him well for the NFL. The Chiefs would be able to turn Robinson into another success story like George Karlaftis back in 2022.