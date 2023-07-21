Former Ohio State football wide receiver Kaleb Brown opened up on his transfer to Iowa.

Via Go Iowa Awesome on Rivals:

“Going into the transfer portal — my reasoning for leaving — was just how stacked we were at Ohio State,” Brown said. “The two boxes I wanted checked were quarterback stability and a place where I could work for a spot and play immediately. So, those boxes were pretty much checked and it was an easy decision for me.

Brown, who was the No. 13 wide receiver prospect and No. 79 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite, appeared in just five games last season for Ohio State football. He had one reception for five yards.

Brown's addition is much-needed for Iowa, which may struggle with receiver depth. The Hawkeyes return Nico Ragaini, who had 386 receiving yards this past season, and Diante Wines, who had 10 receptions for 94 yards. Iowa football's best target last season was tight end Luke Lachey, who had a team-best four touchdowns this past season.

The Big Ten is yet to release its 2023 preseason media poll, but the Hawkeyes are projected at an over/under of 7 1/2 wins by DraftKings.

Iowa finished 8-5 last season and third in the Big Ten West with a 5-4 record. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten West in 2021.

Here is a season prediction for the Hawkeyes by Athlon Sports, which ranks them No. 26 in the preseason. They added former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who should help their passing attack this season.

“McNamara might only have to be average to lift Iowa to another level if the defense and special teams can come close to matching what they did last season,” the site read.

“Iowa should have what it takes to be bowl eligible for the 21st time in the last 22 seasons, but what level of bowl will depend mostly on whether the offense makes the necessary strides.”