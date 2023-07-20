Ryan Day and Ohio State football are hosting two open practices in August to get Buckeyes fans amped up for the 2023 season. Tickets to these practices went live at 10 a.m. Thursday and sold out in just 75 minutes, per Ohio State football beat writer Patrick Murphy.

The practices in question are on August 3rd and 4th. The school sold 500 tickets per practice at a price of $30. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and practice will begin at 9:15.

Additionally, there is a kickoff luncheon on August 4 that will feature a Q+A session with head coach Ryan Day. Fans can purchase a table of eight guests for a modest $2,500.

Perhaps the most exciting part of attending practice for the fans is getting some insight into the unresolved quarterback competition at Ohio State.

The 2023 season is just a few weeks away, and Ryan Day hasn't announced who will fill the shoes of C.J. Stroud. The contenders are junior Kyle McCord and sophomore Devin Brown.

Both quarterbacks were high-level high school prospects, and McCord competed with Stroud for the starting job back in 2021. McCord has more experience on the field and in Day's system. Brown probably has more upside with greater arm strength.

Either way, one of these guys will be throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. There's no way Ohio State's next signal caller isn't going to put up monster numbers.

Buckeye fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the action or finally hear some answers about the QB battle at the practices. And without a doubt, Day will have to answer the question in some way at the luncheon.

Ohio State will seek vengeance against Michigan and try to reclaim the Big 10 title in the 2023 season. The Buckeyes also fell just a missed field goal short of upsetting Georgia and likely winning the National Championship over TCU, and they'll be right back in the College Football Playoff mix again this year.