Marvin Harrison Jr. has a chance to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft next year, and he's already earning comparisons to All-Pro players. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote a scouting report about Harrison and said the Ohio State wide receiver is comparable to wideout A.J. Green.

“The best comparison is seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green,” Jeremiah said. “They both have that blend of size, fluidity and hands. Also, there are some elements to his play that remind me of Andre Johnson, who was such a physical force when the ball was in the air during his playing career.”

Those two comparisons paint a picture of just how much potential Harrison has. Another stellar season with Ohio State football will put him in a great position to be a top-three pick in next year's draft. Harrison had a breakout year in 2022 with the Buckeyes, catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He likely could have been a top 10 pick in this year's draft were he eligible.

All the comparisons aside, of course it helps when your father and namesake is a Hall of Fame player and a Super Bowl champion. Marvin Harrison is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history and his son has some big shoes to fill and footsteps to follow.

Harrison is top-10 all-time in receiving yards and touchdowns, doing so across 13 NFL seasons. He is a three-time first-team All-Pro and a fantastic role model for his son as he embarks on his final season with Ohio State before entering the pro ranks.