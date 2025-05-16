The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets series has witnessed momentum shifts and highlight-reel moments. Isaiah Hartenstein used his two hands to deliver the latest NBA Playoffs moment. Right in front of Nikola Jokic.

The 27-year-old came out of nowhere and right behind the multiple NBA Most Valuable Player winner. Aaron Wiggins attacked the inside for the attempting layup. Wiggins misfired with Jokic positioned to grab the rebound.

Hartenstein wasn't standing around, however. The forward sprinted toward Jokic's back. He then leaped to the air and slammed the second-chance points in. That put the Thunder up 78-76 in the third.

Isaiah Hartenstein FLIES in for the putback over Nikola Jokic 💥pic.twitter.com/hTmOvb7EC1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hartenstein has emerged more as a defensive force for this series. The Thunder also trusted his defense to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies. OKC watched him grab 10 and 14 rebounds for the May 9 and 11 contests. He was also held to only eight points in the Game 5 victory at the Paycom Center. Jokic even “helped Hartenstein become an $87 million man before the series.

But he threw down the viscous dunk on Jokic. Then became a trending topic.

Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein sparks reactions vs. Nuggets

Hartenstein earned a mix of praise and criticism on this Game 6.

NBA Philippines called him “a force down low” in reacting to the epic throwdown on Jokic. The Topic Thunder Podcast called it “bully ball” from the forward.

However, that became the last highlight on the offensive end. Hartenstein got called out afterward — for getting into foul trouble.

Hartenstein drew four fouls with only 11:16 left in the fourth. But he sat at three before halftime alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams. Fans then ripped Hartenstein online for doing more standing around and fouling, instead of scoring and rebounding.

Meawhile, OKC started to unravel late in the third quarter then during the fourth. Denver broke an 80-80 tie and turned it into an 102-88 lead with approximately six minutes left. The Nuggets went on an astonishing 22-8 run to ignite the Ball Arena crowd.

Hartenstein stood at eight points with seven rebounds in 25 minutes before the game came to a close.